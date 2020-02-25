General manager Ryan Pace reiterated Tuesday that the Bears are committed to Trubisky (shoulder) as their starting quarterback, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The Bears may be committed to Trubisky for 2020, but Pace said the team hasn't decided on picking up the fifth-year contract option for 2021. The deadline for that decision is May 30, at which point the Bears expect Trubisky to be back on the field for spring practices. The 25-year-old quarterback is said to be making good progress in his recovery from January surgery to repair a partially torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder. A fifth-year option would cost approximately $24 million and would be guaranteed for injury only.