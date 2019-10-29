The Bears will continue starting Trubisky, though the team expects to see improvement soon, Patrick FInley of the Chicago Sun TImes reports.

Coach Matt Nagy explained that Trubisky has time to turn things around this season, and he noted that his quaterback is still learning the offense, though if the mistakes continue, the staff will be forced to make some tough decisions. Obviously, Trubisky hasn't been a solid fantasy option this year, as he's thrown touchdown passes in just two games while his rushing yardage has mostly evaporated from what he produced in 2018. Should he eventually lose the starting job, Chase Daniel would be a slight upgrade for fantasy owners. For now, Trubisky's downside makes him a risky player to trust in fantasy lineups.