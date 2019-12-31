Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Gets vote of confidence from GM
General manager Ryan Pace said Tuesday that the Bears will proceed with Trubisky as their starting quarterback entering 2020, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
While Pace's comments seem positive enough for Trubisky's standing in the organization coming off a tough season, the GM wasn't willing to commit to the Bears picking up the fifth-year option on the quarterback's rookie contract, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. As Biggs notes, the Bears likely wouldn't keep Trubisky in the fold as a lame-duck starter for the upcoming season if they decline his 2021 option, so their decision on that front this spring will prove more telling for their plans for the 25-year-old. Trubisky completed a respectable 63.2 percent of his passes in 2019, but his career-low 6.1 yards per attempt made the Chicago offense one of the NFL's least-productive units. Per Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com, Pace also relayed that Trubisky may need to undergo surgery on his left (non-throwing) shoulder to address a partially torn labrum during the offseason, but any procedure wouldn't impact his availability for training camp.
