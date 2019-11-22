Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Good to go
Trubisky (hip) has no injury designation for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Trubisky was removed for the final possession of last week's 17-7 loss to the Rams, with coach Matt Nagy citing a hip pointer. The quarterback returned to practice as a full participant Wednesday through Friday, setting him up for another start Sunday against the Giants. It's fair to wonder whether Nagy might consider switching to Chase Daniel in the event Trubisky can't end his struggles -- at least temporarily -- against a New York defense ranked 31st in yards allowed per pass attempt (8.8) and 25th in passing yards allowed per game (259.0).
More News
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Puts in full practice Wednesday•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Labeled day-to-day•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Will start Week 12, if healthy•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Dealing with hip pointer•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Head coach comments on injury•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Leaves with hip injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 12, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 12 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...
-
TNF recap, news: Conner, JuJu out?
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 12 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12.
-
Week 12 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...