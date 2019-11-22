Play

Trubisky (hip) has no injury designation for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Trubisky was removed for the final possession of last week's 17-7 loss to the Rams, with coach Matt Nagy citing a hip pointer. The quarterback returned to practice as a full participant Wednesday through Friday, setting him up for another start Sunday against the Giants. It's fair to wonder whether Nagy might consider switching to Chase Daniel in the event Trubisky can't end his struggles -- at least temporarily -- against a New York defense ranked 31st in yards allowed per pass attempt (8.8) and 25th in passing yards allowed per game (259.0).

