Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Has shoulder injury, ruled out
Trubisky suffered a left shoulder injury during Sunday's game against the Vikings and won't return.
Trubisky got injured on a play that ultimately didn't count, as it was nullified by a defensive penalty on the Vikings. The Bears have yet to release the precise injury, but Trubisky will yield QB duties to backup Chase Daniel for the rest of the afternoon.
