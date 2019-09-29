Play

Trubisky suffered a left shoulder injury during Sunday's game against the Vikings and won't return.

Trubisky got injured on a play that ultimately didn't count, as it was nullified by a defensive penalty on the Vikings. The Bears have yet to release the precise injury, but Trubisky will yield QB duties to backup Chase Daniel for the rest of the afternoon.

