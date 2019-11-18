Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Head coach comments on injury
Head coach Matt Nagy said following Sunday's loss to the Rams that he removed Trubisky from the game in favor of Chase Daniel because Trubisky "wasn't feeling right. His hip was hurting him. We knew a few series earlier."
It's still not exactly clear when Trubisky suffered the injury, but he was able to stay in the game for several drives before ultimately being taken out in favor of Daniel. The severity of Trubisky's injury has still not been disclosed, which leaves his status for the Bears' Week 12 matchup with the Giants uncertain until more details emerge.
