Trubisky completed four of seven passes for 107 yards and added three yards on five carries in Sunday's 17-3 win over the Panthers.

Most of Trubisky's yardage came on a 70-yard completion to Tarik Cohen. Trubisky's being asked to do little more than just not lose the game for his team, but even that has proven to be a tall order for the rookie at times. He took a costly third-down sack on the last play of the first quarter, turning a would-be 43-yard field goal into a 52-yarder that kicker Connor Barth missed. Luckily that error was overshadowed by a dominant defense that scored two long touchdowns while holding Carolina to only one field goal. Chicago's content with relying almost exclusively on that defense and the running game, which is why Trubisky is averaging just 116 passing yards per game.

