Trubisky completed 19 of 29 passes for 199 yards and a touchdown while rushing three times for 10 yards in the Bears' 21-9 loss to the Saints in the wild-card round.

Trubisky was not only missing Darnell Mooney (ankle), but Anthony Miller was ejected early in the second half, leaving him light on weapons against one of the better defenses in the league. His performance should've been better, but Javon Wims dropped a touchdown pass in the first quarter and the Saints dominated the time of possession, leaving few offensive possessions to pile up fantasy points. On the season, Trubisky played in 10 games, passing for 2,055 yards along with 16 touchdowns against eight interceptions, and he's set to become an unrestricted free agent. If he finds a starting job, his running ability will make him a quarterback who could have appeal in fantasy leagues that start two QBs.