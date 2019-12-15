Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Highest yardage total of 2019
Trubisky completed 29 of 53 passes for 348 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while adding 29 yards on four carries in Chicago's 21-13 loss to Green Bay on Sunday.
Trubisky got off to a slow start, but with the Bears falling behind by double digits early in the second half, he was forced to throw on nearly every down, which allowed him to pad his stats while leaning heavily upon Allen Robinson and Anthony Miller, who each went over 100 yards. Although he came into this contest fresh off a pair of consecutive 300-yard performances, he's been held to one or fewer touchdowns in 11 of 13 starts, and he'll be a risky fantasy option in Week 16 in a home meeting against the Chiefs.
