Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Improving, still day-to-day
Coach Matt Nagy said after Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Giants that Trubisky is showing improvement and remains day-to-day, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
As Trubisky continues with his recovery from what is thought to be an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder, Nagy's comments come two days removed from the second-year signal-caller resuming light throwing. In Trubisky's stead, Chase Daniel has led the Bears to a 1-1 record on the backs of 515 yards passing and three touchdowns versus two interceptions. With a Week 14 showdown against the NFC-leading Rams on tap, the Bears ideally want to the more-trusted option under center in Trubisky. His progress in the coming days will determine who will be directing the Bears offense next Sunday night.
