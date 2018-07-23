Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Inconsistent in first practices
Although he's made some impressive throws, Trubisky has also struggled with poor decision-making and poorly-placed passes during the Bears first practices of training camp, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Despite Trubisky's struggles, not only is he learning a new offense, but he's also playing with many receivers who are new to the team. In addition, he's started just 12 games at the NFL level and 25 total starts since high school, so as talented as he appears to be, performances like these should be expected given the circumstances. As long as Trubisky shows steady progress throughout camp, he'll continue to be worth a draft pick as a fantasy backup with upside.
More News
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Gains another weapon in draft•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Set to run attacking offense•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Free agent additions should help•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Excited about new coach•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Quiet in season finale•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Runs for touchdown•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rookie dynasty rankings: Pick Sutton
Dave Richard called Leonard Fournette's huge rookie year
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get McKinnon
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Position Preview: Tight Ends
Catch up with all of our tight end position preview content in one easy place.
-
2-QB mock draft results
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest 2-QB mock draft, and to no surprise, Aaron...
-
2018 sleepers: Target Manning, McKinnon
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Looking at ADP for tight ends
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Average Draft Position for tight end heading into the 2018 season,...