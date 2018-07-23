Although he's made some impressive throws, Trubisky has also struggled with poor decision-making and poorly-placed passes during the Bears first practices of training camp, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Despite Trubisky's struggles, not only is he learning a new offense, but he's also playing with many receivers who are new to the team. In addition, he's started just 12 games at the NFL level and 25 total starts since high school, so as talented as he appears to be, performances like these should be expected given the circumstances. As long as Trubisky shows steady progress throughout camp, he'll continue to be worth a draft pick as a fantasy backup with upside.