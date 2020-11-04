Trubisky suffered a shoulder injury during Sunday's loss to the Saints, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Trubisky apparently got injured on his one snap, a three-yard carry in the first quarter. The Bears have Tyler Bray on their practice squad as a likely replacement if Trubisky isn't healthy enough to serve as the backup QB this Sunday in Tennessee,
