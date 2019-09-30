Coach Matt Nagy said after Sunday's win over the Vikings that he doesn't believe Trubisky's shoulder injury is season-ending, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio reports.

Trubisky exited in the first quarter with the shoulder injury. Backup Chase Daniel came in and threw for 195 yards and a touchdown, while Chicago's defense dominated en route to a 16-6 win. While no timetable has been established for Trubisky's injury, reading between the lines of Nagy's comments suggests the starting quarterback could be staring at a multi-week absence.