Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Labeled day-to-day
Coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday that Trubisky (hip) is day-to-day, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Nagy declined to confirm whether or not Trubisky will participate in Wednesday's practice. The third-year pro suffered a right hip pointer late during the second quarter of Sunday's 17-7 loss to the Rams, the severity of which caused him to ultimately exit the contest with 3:31 remaining in the fourth quarter. Nagy also reiterated that Trubisky will remain the Bears' starting quarterback if healthy, per Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic, but in the event that the 25-year-old is unable to recover in time for Sunday's tilt against the Giants, veteran Chase Daniel will remain on hand.
More News
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Will start Week 12, if healthy•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Dealing with hip pointer•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Head coach comments on injury•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Leaves with hip injury•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Three touchdowns Sunday•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Retains starting role•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 12 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
IND-HOU injury updates, news & notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 12, starting...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12.
-
Week 12 TE Preview: Stream On
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 12, including streaming options.
-
Week 12 RB Preview: Waiver choices
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back for Week 12 including...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 11 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 11.