Coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday that Trubisky (hip) is day-to-day, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Nagy declined to confirm whether or not Trubisky will participate in Wednesday's practice. The third-year pro suffered a right hip pointer late during the second quarter of Sunday's 17-7 loss to the Rams, the severity of which caused him to ultimately exit the contest with 3:31 remaining in the fourth quarter. Nagy also reiterated that Trubisky will remain the Bears' starting quarterback if healthy, per Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic, but in the event that the 25-year-old is unable to recover in time for Sunday's tilt against the Giants, veteran Chase Daniel will remain on hand.

