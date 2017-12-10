Trubisky completed 25 of 32 passes for 271 yards and a touchdown, and he also rushed twice for five yards and a score during Sunday's 33-7 win over Cincinnati.

This was easily the rookie's best fantasy showing of the campaign, and he's also now completed 37 of 47 passes (78.7 percent) the past two weeks. It's an encouraging stretch for Trubisky's long term outlook, and Sunday's road win as an underdog is especially noteworthy. Still, he's yet to throw for multiple touchdowns or 300 yards in a game, and Chicago appears content to rely on its running game and defense. As a result, Trubisky's value will probably remain limited in single-quarterback settings.