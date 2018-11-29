Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Likely on sidelines Week 13
Trubisky (shoulder) is planning to sit Sunday against the Giants in favor of Chase Daniel, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Trubisky officially made his return to practice Wednesday, but it appears the team will continue to avoid taking any chances with their quarterback of the future. Chase Daniel will be in line to start his second consecutive game against the Giants, while Trubisky is likely eyeing a Week 14 return for a home matchup against the Rams.
