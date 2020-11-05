Trubisky is slated to miss "at least a few weeks" due to the shoulder injury he sustained this past Sunday against the Saints, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

On his only offensive snap after getting demoted during Week 4 prep, Trubisky injured his right throwing shoulder on a three-yard carry. With the expectation Trubisky will be sidelined for a bit, the Bears likely will call up Tyler Bray from the practice squad to serve as the backup to Nick Foles.