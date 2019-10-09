The Bears' decision to release third-string quarterback Tyler Bray on Tuesday suggests Trubisky (shoulder) is expected to return for Week 7 against the Saints, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.

The Bears get a well-timed Week 6 bye after losing to the Raiders in London on Sunday. Trubisky is recovering from a dislocation and slight labrum tear in his left shoulder, and while he may not be back to 100 percent, he should be ready to return Week 7 against the Saints. If not, Chase Daniel will get another start.