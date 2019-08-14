Trubisky wants to play in the preseason, but he may not get another chance, Nathan Smith of the Bears' official site reports. "It's not up to me," said Trubisky. "And I definitely believe in the big picture and whatever coach believes in."

Trubisky handed off three times on three snaps in Chicago's preseason opener before turning things over to Chase Daniel and Tyler Bray. Coach Matt Nagy then hinted at resting his starter for the remainder of the preseason, believing Trubisky's work in practice is sufficient to get him ready for Week 1. A few reporters have suggested that Trubisky is having a tough time against the star-studded Bears defense at training camp, but Nagy says his quarterback is "way past" where he was at the same time last year, per Tom Pelissero of NFL.com.