Coach Matt Nagy may consider a QB change in the wake of Nick Foles (hip/glute) getting injured during Monday's loss to the Vikings, Stacey Dales of NFL Network reports. "Everything's on the table," Nagy said.

The Bears don't believe Foles' injury is as bad as initially thought, and Nagy considers the quarterback to be day-to-day as the team enters its bye week. During the respite from playing, Nagy intends to look into the situation at QB to determine who is best suited to start Sunday, Nov. 29 in Green Bay. Trubisky has missed the last two games due to an unspecified right shoulder injury, but if he gains clearance to play before Foles, there seems to be a chance Nagy will turn to the fourth-year signal-caller.