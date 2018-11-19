Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Mediocre stat line in victory
Trubisky completed 20 of 31 pass attempts for 165 yards, a touchdown and a pair of interceptions in Sunday's 25-20 win over Minnesota. He added 43 more yards on 10 carries.
Trubisky certainly played a role in Sunday's big division victory, but the Bears' defense stole the show, matching the offense in touchdowns on the night. Chicago played with a lead for the entire game, so the sophomore signal caller wasn't asked to do too much, resulting in a solid completion rate (65 percent) on low-risk passes (5.3 yards per attempt). Trubisky is proving to be an all-or-nothing type of fantasy performer, but the good news for fantasy owners is that Thursday's Thanksgiving opponent is Detroit, who he dismantled (355 yards and four combined touchdowns) back in Week 10.
