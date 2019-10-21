Trubisky went 34-for-54 passing for 251 yards and two touchdowns in Chicago's 36-25 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

For the majority of this game, Trubisky was under heavy pressure without the Saints needing to blitz, and he appeared to have very little confidence throwing the ball to anyone other than Allen Robinson. However, garbage time took over late in the game, and he threw a pair of meaningless touchdowns to salvage his fantasy day despite a dreadful performance. Aside from a 3-TD effort against Washington, he's thrown just two TD passes over four games, and this was the only game he's had with more than 231 passing yards. Until he gets things figured out, he's a very difficult player to trust in fantasy lineups.