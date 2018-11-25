Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: No lock to play Week 13
Trubisky (shoulder) remains hopeful to suit up in the Bears' Week 13 game against the Giants but it's uncertain if he'll be available for that contest, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Trubisky suffered an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder coming out of the Bears' Week 11 win over the Vikings, prompting the team to hold him out of the Thanksgiving Day victory over the Lions. Prior reports suggested that if the Bears had played on Sunday rather than Thursday in Week 12 that Trubisky would have been ready to play, but Schefter's report suggests the second-year signal-caller isn't progressing from the injury was quickly as anticipated. The Bears will reassess Trubisky's condition when they reconvene for their next official practice Wednesday, at which point more clarity on his outlook for the Dec. 2 game against New York should be known.
