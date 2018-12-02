Trubisky (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Giants, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

As anticipated, Trubisky will remain sidelined for a second straight contest while he recovers from what's believed to be an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder. Despite sitting out another game, Trubisky demonstrated progress this week by practicing on a limited basis Wednesday through Friday, with coach Matt Nagy relaying after the latter session that the quarterback resumed light throwing. Chase Daniel will draw a second start Sunday while Trubisky continues to recuperate, but the second-year signal-caller appears likely to return under center for a potential postseason preview against the Rams in Week 14.