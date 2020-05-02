Trubisky (shoulder) will not have his fifth-year option picked up, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

This shouldn't come as a major surprise given the Bears' offseason acquisition of Nick Foles. While the fifth-year, $24 million option would have only been guaranteed for injury, it's still a tremendous financial commitment to a quarterback that has failed to live up to his draft-day expectations. The Bears have hinted it's still an open competition between Foles and the 2017 No. 3 overall pick, even suggesting Trubisky will take the first snap of training camp, but the former Jaguar appears to be the front runner at the moment based on this latest transaction alone.