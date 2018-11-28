Coach Matt Nagy said that Trubisky (shoulder) isn't expected to practice Wednesday and remains day-to-day ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants.

Per Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com, Nagy reiterated that Trubisky's sprained right shoulder isn't a long-term concern, but the injury is still something that could put the signal-caller at risk of a second straight absence. Despite having a longer turnaround between practices after the Bears last played Thanksgiving Day, Trubisky's expected lack of activity Wednesday indicates he hasn't made much noteworthy progress in his recovery over the past week. If Trubisky fails to get back on the field in some capacity Thursday or Friday, veteran Chase Daniel likely would be in store for another start this weekend.