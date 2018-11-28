Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Not in line to practice
Coach Matt Nagy said that Trubisky (shoulder) isn't expected to practice Wednesday and remains day-to-day ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants.
Per Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com, Nagy reiterated that Trubisky's sprained right shoulder isn't a long-term concern, but the injury is still something that could put the signal-caller at risk of a second straight absence. Despite having a longer turnaround between practices after the Bears last played Thanksgiving Day, Trubisky's expected lack of activity Wednesday indicates he hasn't made much noteworthy progress in his recovery over the past week. If Trubisky fails to get back on the field in some capacity Thursday or Friday, veteran Chase Daniel likely would be in store for another start this weekend.
More News
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: No lock to play Week 13•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Officially inactive Thursday•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Not starting Thanksgiving Day•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Dealing with AC joint sprain•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Doubtful to play Thursday•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Set to miss practice Tuesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Big name running backs are missing across the league in Week 13, which creates league-winning...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Biggest questions for Week 13
With the playoffs looming and a ton of injuries to sort through, Fantasy owners have a lot...
-
Week 13 streamers to add
With the byes finished the streaming options are limited, but Heath Cummings has names for...
-
Week 13 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 13 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with playoff implications on the line, see where...