Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Not starting Thanksgiving Day
Trubisky (shoulder), who is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Lions, will cede starting duties to Chase Daniel this week, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN.
The Bears haven't officially ruled Trubisky out for the contest while he contends with a AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder, so the possibility remains that he could dress as the backup to Daniel. It seems more likely than not that he'll be included among the team's inactives, however, especially after the Bears called up Tyler Bray from the practice squad Wednesday to provide additional depth at quarterback. While Trubisky is in line to miss his first game of the season, the Bears appear confident that his injury won't put him at much risk of further absences. The expectation remains that Trubisky will be back under center in the Bears' subsequent game Dec. 2 against the Giants.
More News
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Dealing with AC joint sprain•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Doubtful to play Thursday•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Set to miss practice Tuesday•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: On track for Thanksgiving Day game•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Dealing with shoulder injury•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Mediocre stat line in victory•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
You drafted Aaron Rodgers thinking you would never have to sit him, but you might need to consider...
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
It took them a little while to get going, but Josh Gordon and Doug Baldwin should keep rolling...