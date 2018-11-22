Trubisky (shoulder), who is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Lions, will cede starting duties to Chase Daniel this week, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Bears haven't officially ruled Trubisky out for the contest while he contends with a AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder, so the possibility remains that he could dress as the backup to Daniel. It seems more likely than not that he'll be included among the team's inactives, however, especially after the Bears called up Tyler Bray from the practice squad Wednesday to provide additional depth at quarterback. While Trubisky is in line to miss his first game of the season, the Bears appear confident that his injury won't put him at much risk of further absences. The expectation remains that Trubisky will be back under center in the Bears' subsequent game Dec. 2 against the Giants.