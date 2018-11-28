Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Officially limited Wednesday
Trubisky (shoulder) was listed as limited on the Bears' injury report Wednesday, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.
During the session, Trubisky took part in a portion of individual drills, primarily focused on footwork, but he didn't make any throws. The development is a bit of a surprise after coach Matt Nagy said he didn't expect Trubisky to practice Wednesday. In the same media session, Nagy relayed that Trubisky is "day-to-day," which in football-speak means he has a chance to return Sunday against the Giants. If the AC joint sprain in his right shoulder is too much to overcome this weekend, the Bears will turn to Chase Daniel to start a second consecutive contest.
