Head coach Matt Nagy announced that Trubisky will start Week 1 versus the Lions, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN reports.
The news was leaked a couple of days prior to the official announcement, but now it's set in stone that Trubisky will be afforded another opportunity to live up to his second-overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft. Nagy emphasized multiple times that Trubisky won the competition on his own merit, relaying that the quarterback improved his footwork, accuracy and command this offseason. Nevertheless, his performance in 2019 was uninspiring with 3,138 yards, 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions over 15 games, and if he begins the year with the same caliber of play, Nagy could quickly shift to backup QB Nick Foles, who apparently had a strong camp as well.
More News
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Expected to start Week 1•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Still in starting contention•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Alternating days as starter•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Working with teammates•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Embracing competition with Foles•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Not extended•