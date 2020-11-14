Trubisky (shoulder) will not play in Monday's matchup against the Vikings.
Chicago has a Week 11 bye, so Trubisky will have an extra week to recover before the Bears' next game. With Nick Foles being the only healthy quarterback on their roster, look for the team to make another move prior to Monday's game.
