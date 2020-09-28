Trubisky will transition to a backup role Week 4 while Nick Foles handles the starting gig, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Trubisky was benched during Sunday's game against the Falcons after an erratic first half, in which he completed just 13 of 21 passes for 128 yards and a score (while also adding one rush for 45 yards). Nick Foles was immediately efficient upon taking the field, and he led the Bears to a comeback win while tossing three touchdowns and a single interception, so it doesn't come as much of a shock to see Trubisky officially lose his grip on the starting gig. It remains to be seen whether the 2017 No. 2 overall pick, who is scheduled to become a free agent in 2021, will get another chance to prove himself under center in Chicago.