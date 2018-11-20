The Bears are optimistic that Trubisky (shoulder) will be available for Thursday's game against the Lions, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Trubisky was labeled a non-participant on the Bears' estimated practice report Monday due to the right shoulder injury, which he likely picked up in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Vikings. The second-year signal-caller wasn't forced to miss any action due to the issue and finished with 165 passing yards and a touchdown to go with 43 yards on the ground. It's possible the Bears are just managing Trubisky's reps carefully due to the quick turnaround between games, but he'll still probably need to practice in some capacity Tuesday or Wednesday to avoid an injury designation heading into Thanksgiving Day.