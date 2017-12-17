Trubisky completed 31 of 46 passes for 314 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions in Saturday's loss to the Lions.

Trubisky's numbers were inflated due to the Bears falling behind 20-3 early in the second half, leading to the quarterback throwing on almost every down after that time. He had plenty of success moving the ball against a prevent defense, but other than a screen pass to Benny Cunningham that resulted in a touchdown, he threw two of his interceptions in the red zone, and often struggled to read basic coverages. Although he's thrown for at least 271 yards in each of his last two games, he's yet to throw more than a single touchdown pass in any contest the season, and his greatest value is in dynasty leagues.