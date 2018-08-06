Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Playing Thursday
Trubisky will take the field for Thursday's preseason game at Cincinnati, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio 720 AM Chicago reports.
Trubisky was among a cadre of Bears that were held out of the Hall of Fame Game, but coach Matt Nagy will allow the quarterback to earn his first exhibition action of 2018 this week. While Trubisky's reps are to be determined, it wouldn't surprise if he's limited to one or two series before giving way to Chase Daniel and Tyler Bray under center.
