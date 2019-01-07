Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Posts 300 yards in losing effort
Trubisky completed 26 of 43 passes for 303 yards and one touchdown in the Bears' 16-15 playoff loss to the Eagles on Sunday.
Trubisky started off slowly, getting away with two passes that should've been intercepted, but in the fourth quarter, he started throwing downfield, which allowed him to move the ball almost at will and leading him to a 300-yard effort. While breaking out in the regular season, he threw for 3,223 yards with 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while adding 421 yards and three scores on the ground. Despite his solid numbers, he was an erratic fantasy option who showed outstanding upside, but he ended the season with just five touchdown passes over his last five games. Going into the third year of his rookie deal, he should continue to grow in his second year in Matt Nagy's offense.
