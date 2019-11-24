Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Posts highest yardage total of season
Trubisky completed 25 of 41 passes for 278 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while adding 18 rushing yards and another touchdown in Chicago's 19-14 win over the Giants on Sunday.
For the third game in a row, Trubisky came out ice cold for the entire first half, but he turned things around by leaning heavily upon Allen Robinson in the second half to carve out a solid fantasy performance. This was the second time in three games in which he's accounted for multiple touchdowns, though he'll continue to be a low-upside option in leagues that start two quarterbacks.
