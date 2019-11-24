Trubisky completed 25 of 41 passes for 278 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while adding 18 rushing yards and another touchdown in Chicago's 19-14 win over the Giants on Sunday.

For the third game in a row, Trubisky came out ice cold for the entire first half, but he turned things around by leaning heavily upon Allen Robinson in the second half to carve out a solid fantasy performance. This was the second time in three games in which he's accounted for multiple touchdowns, though he'll continue to be a low-upside option in leagues that start two quarterbacks.