Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Practices in full Wednesday
Trubisky (shoulder) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.
Trubisky has benefited from the Bears' Week 6 bye, completing every drill in practice for the first time since dislocating and suffering a slight labrum tear in his left non-throwing shoulder on Sept. 29. Whenever he's given clearance to play, he'll be required to wear a harness on that shoulder, which could impact his ability to catch snaps in the shotgun, according to Adam Hoge of WGN Radio 720 AM Chicago. Trubisky hasn't fumbled yet this season, but it was an issue during his first two campaigns, as he lost five of 16 fumbles across 26 starts.
