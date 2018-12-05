Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Practices without limitation
Trubisky (shoulder) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.
Trubisky backed up his own optimism as well as that of coach Matt Nagy, kicking off the week without any limitations at practice. The 24-year-old quarterback is on track to return from a two-week absence for Sunday's home game against the Rams. Only four teams have give up more passing touchdowns (26) and only five have allowed more yards per pass attempt (8.0), but the Rams defense has more than held its own against QBs not named Brees or Mahomes.
More News
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Calls himself 'ahead of schedule'•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Trending toward return•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Improving, still day-to-day•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Not dressing for Week 13•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Still doubtful after throwing•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Doubtful to face Giants•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sanders injury reaction
Emmanuel Sanders suffered what sounds like a season-ending injury Wednesday at practice. Chris...
-
Fantasy football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
All those new, shiny running backs you nabbed on waivers last night? You're starting them all...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Sneak Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Big Questions
What are the biggest issues for Fantasy owners going into Week 14? Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard...
-
Week 14 streaming options
It's not a great week for streaming, unless you play on a site where Jaylen Samuels is eligible...