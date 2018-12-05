Trubisky (shoulder) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.

Trubisky backed up his own optimism as well as that of coach Matt Nagy, kicking off the week without any limitations at practice. The 24-year-old quarterback is on track to return from a two-week absence for Sunday's home game against the Rams. Only four teams have give up more passing touchdowns (26) and only five have allowed more yards per pass attempt (8.0), but the Rams defense has more than held its own against QBs not named Brees or Mahomes.

