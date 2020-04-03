Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Primed for job battle
Trubisky (shoulder) will take the first snap whenever the Bears are able to practice, but coach Matt Nagy said it will be an open QB competition between the 25-year-old and Nick Foles, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.
Meanwhile, general manager Ryan Pace declined to comment on the team's impending decision on Trubisky's fifth-year option. The deadline to pick up the option is in early May, and while it likely would cost more than $20 million, the salary would be guaranteed for injury only. Trubisky is recovering from January surgery on a partially torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder, while Foles has returned to health after an injury-marred 2019 campaign in Jacksonville. The Bears traded a fourth-round pick for the 31-year-old quarterback, who subsequently agreed to reduced base salaries in exchange for player options to void his contract after either of the next two seasons.
