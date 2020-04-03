Trubisky (shoulder) will take the first snap whenever the Bears are able to practice, but coach Matt Nagy said it will be an open QB competition between the 25-year-old and Nick Foles, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.

Meanwhile, general manager Ryan Pace declined to comment on the team's impending decision on Trubisky's fifth-year option. The deadline to pick up the option is in early May, and while it likely would cost more than $20 million, the salary would be guaranteed for injury only. Trubisky is recovering from January surgery on a partially torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder, while Foles has returned to health after an injury-marred 2019 campaign in Jacksonville. The Bears traded a fourth-round pick for the 31-year-old quarterback, who subsequently agreed to reduced base salaries in exchange for player options to void his contract after either of the next two seasons.