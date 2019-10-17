Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Puts in another full practice
Trubisky (shoulder) practiced in full Thursday.
Trubisky was expected to get all the reps with the first-team offense, which coach Matt Nagy said the Bears would use "to evaluate where he's at and see how much he can handle," per Larry Mayer of the team's official site. With Thursday's listing, Trubisky appears to be good to go against the Saints in Sunday, when he's slated to retain his role as the starting quarterback, according to Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune.
