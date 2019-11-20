Play

Trubisky (hip) practiced fully Wednesday, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Trubisky was impacted by a right hip pointer during the Bears' Week 11 road loss to the Rams, which forced coach Matt Nagy to swap him out for Chase Daniel for the final possession of the contest. Afterward, Nagy called Trubisky the team's starting quarterback, if healthy, according to Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune. Prior to Wednesday's session, Nagy told Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times that Trubisky was "day-to-day," but the QB's ability to handle every rep seems to have quelled any questions about his status. As long as Trubisky maintains a similar level of activity throughout the week, expect him to be under center Sunday versus the Giants.

