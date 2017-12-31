Trubisky completed 20 of 36 passes for 178 yards while adding two yards on one rushing attempt in the Bears Week 17 loss to the Vikings, finishing his rookie season with 2193 passing yards to go with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions in 12 games.

Trubisky also added 248 yards and two touchdowns as a rusher during his rookie campaign. Working with one of the weakest wide receiver groups in the NFL, the coaching staff typically implemented conservative weekly game plans to keep their franchise quarterback from having too much on his plate, which limited both his upside and downside as a fantasy performer. With Cameron Meredith expected to make a full recovery for the 2018 season, he'll immediately have at least one outstanding weapon at receiver, and with another off-season to continue his development, he could find himself with a chance to become a borderline starting fantasy option as he enters the second season of his four-year rookie deal.