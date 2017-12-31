Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Quiet in season finale
Trubisky completed 20 of 36 passes for 178 yards while adding two yards on one rushing attempt in the Bears Week 17 loss to the Vikings, finishing his rookie season with 2193 passing yards to go with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions in 12 games.
Trubisky also added 248 yards and two touchdowns as a rusher during his rookie campaign. Working with one of the weakest wide receiver groups in the NFL, the coaching staff typically implemented conservative weekly game plans to keep their franchise quarterback from having too much on his plate, which limited both his upside and downside as a fantasy performer. With Cameron Meredith expected to make a full recovery for the 2018 season, he'll immediately have at least one outstanding weapon at receiver, and with another off-season to continue his development, he could find himself with a chance to become a borderline starting fantasy option as he enters the second season of his four-year rookie deal.
More News
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Runs for touchdown•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Picked off three times in Week 15•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Leads charge in 33-7 win•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Attempts 15 passes Sunday•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Tosses two picks•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Tosses touchdown•
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...