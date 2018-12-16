Trubisky completed 20 of 28 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 24-17 win over the Packers. He added 16 yards on three carries. He fumbled during the contest, but it was recovered by the offense.

Chicago's defense, again, kept Trubisky in it until the end and the second-year passer delivered. With the game tied at 14 early in the fourth quarter, Trubisky threw a strike to the out-breaking tight end, Trey Burton, for a 13-yard score. Chicago never gave up the lead. The boxscore isn't going to wow many people, but -- after five picks in his previous two games -- a careful, efficient performance by Trubisky was a welcome sight. With that defense, Chicago will be hard to stop if their quarterback keeps that up. Next Sunday features a visit to San Francisco and a bottom-five pass defense in terms of opponent passer rating at 102.1.