Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Recovering from shoulder surgery
Trubisky underwent surgery to address the partially torn labrum in his left shoulder after the conclusion of the 2019 regular season, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.
Trubisky suffered the torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder Week 4 of the regular season, and he managed to tough through the issue after only a one-game absence. The procedure's recovery timetable isn't expected to have any impact on his availability for training camp. The 25-year-old signal-caller is set to enter the final year of his rookie contract with the Bears when the 2020 season kicks off, though the team will have until May 3 to make a decision regarding his fifth-year option for 2021.
