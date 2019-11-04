Trubisky will continue as the Bears' starting quarterback at this time Jeff Dickerson on Twitter reports.

Coach Matt Nagy noted that many people are involved in the offensive struggles, not just Trubisky. However, after completing 67 percent of his passes with a 24:12 TD:INT ratio in 2018, he's fallen to 63 percent and 5:3 in seven games this season, and his performance has been one of the main problems with the Bears' offensive performance. That said, with a 3-5 record and a playoff berth extremely unlikely, it may not make sense to make a move to Chase Daniel unless the organization was convinced they need to go in a different direction next year at quarterback. Trubisky's status will likely be a weekly topic of discussion for the rest of the season.