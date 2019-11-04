Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Retains starting role
Trubisky will continue as the Bears' starting quarterback at this time Jeff Dickerson on Twitter reports.
Coach Matt Nagy noted that many people are involved in the offensive struggles, not just Trubisky. However, after completing 67 percent of his passes with a 24:12 TD:INT ratio in 2018, he's fallen to 63 percent and 5:3 in seven games this season, and his performance has been one of the main problems with the Bears' offensive performance. That said, with a 3-5 record and a playoff berth extremely unlikely, it may not make sense to make a move to Chase Daniel unless the organization was convinced they need to go in a different direction next year at quarterback. Trubisky's status will likely be a weekly topic of discussion for the rest of the season.
More News
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Fails to tally a touchdown•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Gets shaky vote of confidence•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Held without touchdown pass•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Misleading stats•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Active as expected Week 7•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Expected to play Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Best Week 10 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Early Waivers: Ready to star
Ronald Jones has been stuck in a time share for most of the season, but the Buccaneers finally...
-
Jackson, Wilson, Watson running away
Quarterbacks who can make plays with their feet have dominated the Fantasy landscape in 2019,...
-
Believe it or Not: Singletary a stud
We saw some big breakout performances in Week 9. Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe...
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...