Coach Matt Nagy said Trubisky (shoulder) practiced Monday, Adam Jahns of The Athletic reports.

According to Nagy, Trubisky threw for the first time since dislocating and suffering a slight labrum tear in his left non-throwing shoulder Week 4. "I thought he looked good," Nagy told Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune. Nagy didn't commit to Trubisky returning to action Sunday against the Saints, but if he makes the requisite progress, it appears he'll be in the starting lineup this weekend.

