Play

Trubisky (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders in London.

Trubisky didn't practice at all this week and never seemed to have any shot at playing. He could be back after a Week 6 bye, with the Bears hosting the Saints in Week 7. Chase Daniel will get the start in London.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories