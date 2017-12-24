Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Runs for touchdown
Trubisky completed 14 of 23 passes for 193 yards while adding 44 yards and a touchdown on the ground in Sunday's 20-3 win over the Browns.
With Chicago controlling this game from start to finish, they leaned upon their rushing attack to control the clock which resulted in Trubisky throwing the ball just 23 times. However, his ability to run with the football helped him to carve out a decent fantasy performance. Although he hasn't thrown more than one touchdown pass in any game since taking over the starting job, he threw for at least 271 yards in two of his last three games, and he's shown improvement over the course of the year. He'll end the season with a tough matchup at Minnesota in a game the Vikings will likely need to win for playoff seeding.
