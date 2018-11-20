Coach Matt Nagy said he doesn't expect Trubisky (shoulder) to practice Tuesday but is "cautiously optimistic" the quarterback will be able to start Thursday's game against the Lions, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports. "I can't make any promises. I hope [Trubisky plays Thursday] but it's a day-to-day thing for us," Nagy said. "He wants to play, I know that. We've gotta make sure in these situations we're doing the right thing."

Though Trubisky didn't miss out on any snaps during the Bears' Week 11 win over the Vikings, Nagy confirmed the signal-caller was hurting after taking a late hit to his throwing shoulder from safety Harrison Smith in the fourth quarter, per Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site. According to Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com, Nagy relayed the team is confident Trubisky's shoulder injury isn't a long-term concern and won't necessitate surgery, but contending with the issue with a short turnaround between games is a less-than-ideal scenario for the 24-year-old. The Bears will presumably see how Trubisky is feeling after Wednesday's practice before rendering a verdict on his availability for Thanksgiving Day.