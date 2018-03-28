Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Set to run attacking offense
Head coach Matt Nagy expects to run an aggressive offense that's always attacking downfield, Adam Jahns of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
After functioning as a game manager who surpassed 193 yards just three times over 12 starts, Trubisky will be expected to become a focal point of the offense under Nagy. Not only did the Bears bring in plenty of receiving weapons (Allen Robinson, Trey Burton and Taylor Gabriel), but the head coach wants his offense to consistently challenge defenses vertically while employing a fast pace. The plan quickly makes the second-year quarterback a sleeper option, but without him having much success as a rookie, it may not be wise to reach for him in fantasy drafts.
More News
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Free agent additions should help•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Excited about new coach•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Quiet in season finale•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Runs for touchdown•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Picked off three times in Week 15•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Leads charge in 33-7 win•
-
Nelson, Crabtree, WRs on the move
Jordy Nelson took Michael Crabtree's spot in Oakland, while Crabtree and Paul Richardson head...
-
Burton big winner at TE
We've seen plenty of tight ends sign already in free agency. Dave Richard tells you what to...
-
McKinnon: Fantasy stud as 49er?
Jerick McKinnon has found a larger role with the 49ers, but will it lead to Fantasy Football...
-
Can Watkins land 1,000 yards in K.C.?
Remember when Sammy Watkins had a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season? Think he can do it again...
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...