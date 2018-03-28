Head coach Matt Nagy expects to run an aggressive offense that's always attacking downfield, Adam Jahns of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

After functioning as a game manager who surpassed 193 yards just three times over 12 starts, Trubisky will be expected to become a focal point of the offense under Nagy. Not only did the Bears bring in plenty of receiving weapons (Allen Robinson, Trey Burton and Taylor Gabriel), but the head coach wants his offense to consistently challenge defenses vertically while employing a fast pace. The plan quickly makes the second-year quarterback a sleeper option, but without him having much success as a rookie, it may not be wise to reach for him in fantasy drafts.